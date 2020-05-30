DaTa eXchange Price Hits $0.0194 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.51 or 0.05333359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002970 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.