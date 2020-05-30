Delphy Price Reaches $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $763,582.95 and $1,799.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.05389499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055264 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003081 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010465 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

