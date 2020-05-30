Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $25.21. 50,416,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,104,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

