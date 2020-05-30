Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Hits $55.15

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $55.15 or 0.00572796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $746,930.07 and $18.19 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.02048633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00183628 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027355 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,188 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,544 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.