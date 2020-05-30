DigitalBits Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.43 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $3.43 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00808632 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00197200 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000898 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,994,912 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

