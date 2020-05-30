Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 59% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $111,165.27 and $17.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000942 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,302,198 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

