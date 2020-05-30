Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 10,888 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 554,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after buying an additional 330,348 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $3,317,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $80.88. 10,534,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,382,248. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.