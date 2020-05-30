Dock (DOCK) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Binance. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Dock has a market cap of $4.21 million and $1.86 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.14 or 0.02061791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00185282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,145,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dock is dock.io. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, CoinBene and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

