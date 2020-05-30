Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $322.24 million and approximately $196.08 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Coinbe.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00483695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000416 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,792,824,621 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Ovis, Bleutrade, QBTC, Kraken, Coinsquare, Cryptomate, C-Patex, Bitbns, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Tripe Dice Exchange, BX Thailand, Koineks, Graviex, HitBTC, Novaexchange, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Cryptohub, Bits Blockchain, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Tidex, CoinEx, BCEX, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, Crex24, CoinEgg, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, ZB.COM, Coinbe, Coindeal, Robinhood, Exrates, BitFlip, cfinex, Fatbtc, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Upbit, CoinFalcon, YoBit, FreiExchange, Stocks.Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, BtcTrade.im, BTC Trade UA and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.