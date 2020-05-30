Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 16,513 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

