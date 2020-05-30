Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $101.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.