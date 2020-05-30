Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 47,155 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 516.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 46,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $40.25 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98.

