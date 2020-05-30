Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,423 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $72.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.