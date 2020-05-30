DraftCoin (DFT) Trading Down 7% This Week

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $42,416.66 and $16.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

