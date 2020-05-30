Dragonchain (DRGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.03 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and $154,317.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Gate.io, Allcoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.03 or 0.02054136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00182923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027390 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX, Allcoin, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Gate.io and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

