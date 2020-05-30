DREP Achieves Market Cap of $7.05 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, DREP has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $1.58 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

