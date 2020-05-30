Dynamic Trading Down 1.5% This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $886,864.82 and approximately $22,654.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,994,523 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars.

