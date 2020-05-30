Edge (DADI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $488.00

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Edge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, KuCoin and FCoin. In the last seven days, Edge has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar. Edge has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $488.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.11 or 0.05301306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Edge is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex, KuCoin, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

