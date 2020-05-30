Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0090

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Liquid, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Electroneum has a market cap of $91.53 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,116,866,124 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Kucoin, Cryptomate and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

