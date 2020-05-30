Electrum Dark Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $536.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $8,863.76 and $536.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 61.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.40 or 0.02245729 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark is a token. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com.

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

