Elysium Achieves Market Cap of $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Elysium coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00484437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

