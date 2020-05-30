Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

