Energi (NRG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Energi has a market capitalization of $74.98 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00026569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.02052005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00183177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027367 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 29,444,584 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

