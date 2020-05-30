EOS Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00028111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex and RightBTC. EOS has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $2.31 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,019,779,967 coins and its circulating supply is 933,079,955 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Huobi, WazirX, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, RightBTC, ABCC, Tidex, Bitfinex, BitFlip, Exrates, Koinex, Fatbtc, GOPAX, ChaoEX, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Hotbit, OTCBTC, EXX, TOPBTC, IDAX, C2CX, YoBit, Kraken, QBTC, Bitbns, COSS, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, Coinrail, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Ovis, Binance, CoinEx, Tidebit, BigONE, Livecoin, IDCM, Coinsuper, Bibox, Kuna, Upbit, DragonEX, OEX, BCEX, Neraex, Bilaxy, Rfinex, Kucoin, Coindeal, Vebitcoin, LBank, CPDAX, Coinone, Exmo, HitBTC, Coinbe, BitMart, DOBI trade, BtcTrade.im, Liqui, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, CoinBene, OKEx, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

