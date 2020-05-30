Eterbase Coin One Day Volume Reaches $156,042.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinTiger, DDEX and P2PB2B. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $156,042.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.94 or 0.05437060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003097 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, P2PB2B, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, Escodex, Mercatox, IDEX and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.