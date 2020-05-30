Ethereum Classic Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $846.87 million and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $7.28 or 0.00075621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin International, QBTC, Coinnest and Bittrex. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.63 or 0.02468040 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinnest, RightBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, HBUS, Coinroom, CoinEx, CoinBene, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Liquid, Coinut, Exmo, Bitbns, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Kraken, LBank, Poloniex, Coinhub, Bitfinex, C2CX, Bit-Z, QBTC, BtcTrade.im, Cryptomate, FCoin, Coinsuper, EXX, Bittrex, Koineks, Binance, Cryptopia, OKCoin International, BTC Markets, Korbit, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Exrates, CPDAX, Huobi, HitBTC, Bithumb, Ovis, Bitsane, BCEX, Upbit, CoinEgg, BTC Trade UA, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, ZB.COM, Coinone, Gatehub, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, CoinTiger, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Instant Bitex, ABCC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

