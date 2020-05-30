EtherGem (EGEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73,782.96

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $73,782.96 and $3,887.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.00 or 0.05321826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055124 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002971 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010375 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.