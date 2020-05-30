Fetch.ai Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.13 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $16.01 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, HitBTC, MXC and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,333,328 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bitbns, IDEX, Coinall, BitAsset, Coinsuper, Korbit, HitBTC, MXC, KuCoin, BitMax, Binance, Bitrabbit, WazirX, Hotbit, Bittrex and BiKi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

