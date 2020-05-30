Financial Comparison: China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) and Graham (NASDAQ:GHM)

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) and Graham (NYSE:GHM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

China Cable and Communication has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Cable and Communication and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Cable and Communication N/A -5.89% -1.30% Graham -3.57% 3.01% 1.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Cable and Communication and Graham, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Cable and Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A Graham 0 0 1 0 3.00

Graham has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.60%. Given Graham’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Graham is more favorable than China Cable and Communication.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Cable and Communication and Graham’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Cable and Communication $52.40 million 0.23 $4.47 million N/A N/A Graham $91.83 million 1.23 -$310,000.00 $0.51 22.43

China Cable and Communication has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Graham.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of China Cable and Communication shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Graham beats China Cable and Communication on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Cable and Communication Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

