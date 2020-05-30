First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.18. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 721,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. 18,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $134.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

