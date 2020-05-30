GAM Holding AG Acquires 56,203 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1,064.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,203 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after acquiring an additional 223,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,872,000 after purchasing an additional 823,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,337,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 648,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,382,000 after purchasing an additional 218,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $167,174. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

