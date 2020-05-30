Genaro Network (GNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.59 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, BigONE, Allcoin and HitBTC. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $10.59 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.22 or 0.05308909 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055213 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,031,188 tokens. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, BigONE, DigiFinex, Bibox, HitBTC, Allcoin, OKEx and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

