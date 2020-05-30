Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Given Market Perform Rating at Evercore ISI

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNK. B. Riley decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 328,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,317. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total transaction of $698,557,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,692,931,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.