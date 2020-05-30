Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $235,953.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00010150 BTC on exchanges including Ovis, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.02052005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00183177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027367 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

