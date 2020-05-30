Giant (GIC) Market Capitalization Hits $58,255.06

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $58,255.06 and approximately $3,257.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.98, $11.91, $24.71 and $10.42.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00449159 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00106671 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014247 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007952 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 251.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,718,325 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

