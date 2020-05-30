Global Social Chain Achieves Market Cap of $3.75 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, Indodax and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $448,970.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,225,603 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

