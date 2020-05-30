Gossip Coin Trading 29.2% Higher This Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $65,136.82 and approximately $203.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015146 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003761 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000711 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002929 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net .

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

