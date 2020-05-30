Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Raises Position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. IA Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $154,018,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,496.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after buying an additional 1,302,336 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $47,562,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Datadog by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after buying an additional 717,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 842,859 shares during the period. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.13. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,409,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 16,333 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $524,452.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,202.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,751,434 shares of company stock valued at $81,651,547. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

