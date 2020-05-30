Graphcoin (GRPH) Trading 55.1% Higher Over Last Week

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00449455 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00107005 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014325 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008129 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 250.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.