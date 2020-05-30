Graviocoin Hits Market Cap of $359,589.83 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $359,589.83 and approximately $200.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.14 or 0.02061791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00185282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027666 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,337,065,266 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,270,266 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.