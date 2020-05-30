Halo Platform (HALO) Hits Market Cap of $361,271.36

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Halo Platform has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Halo Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and LATOKEN. Halo Platform has a total market cap of $361,271.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.02063250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00184810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027584 BTC.

Halo Platform launched on September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 6,001,652,800 coins and its circulating supply is 5,998,078,511 coins. The official website for Halo Platform is www.haloplatform.tech. The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform. Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform. The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Halo Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halo Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

