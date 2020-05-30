Hays (LON:HAS) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Hays (LON:HAS) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hays earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LON:HAS traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 112.70 ($1.48). The stock had a trading volume of 5,572,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. Hays has a one year low of GBX 85.25 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective (down from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hays to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price target on Hays from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 92 ($1.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hays to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target (down from GBX 180 ($2.37)) on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 134.11 ($1.76).

In other news, insider Mary Teresa Rainey acquired 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £49,821.90 ($65,537.88). Also, insider Peter Williams acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £14,880 ($19,573.80).

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

