Head to Head Review: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) & Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Northern Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northern Trust and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 2 8 2 0 2.00 Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 2 0 3.00

Northern Trust currently has a consensus price target of $84.14, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northern Trust and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.90 billion 2.38 $1.49 billion $6.63 11.92 Eagle Bancorp Montana $70.62 million 1.67 $10.87 million $1.95 8.87

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Northern Trust pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Northern Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 21.88% 15.18% 1.10% Eagle Bancorp Montana 17.74% 11.90% 1.38%

Summary

Northern Trust beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; agricultural loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats. In addition, the company offers wealth management and mortgage loan services. It operates 22 branch offices and 19 automated teller machines, as well as various branches under the Dutton State Bank, Farmers State Bank of Denton, and The State Bank of Townsend brands. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.