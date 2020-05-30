Hedera Hashgraph 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.23 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $197.94 million and $10.23 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.02048633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00183628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,404,608,640 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

