Helex (HLX) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Helex has traded 76.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helex token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC on popular exchanges. Helex has a market capitalization of $18,119.59 and approximately $3,489.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $509.22 or 0.05308909 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055213 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010443 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (HLX) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helex’s official website is helex.world.

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

