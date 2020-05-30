Helix (HLIX) Price Up 365.6% This Week

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 251% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $756,279.74 and approximately $935.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helix has traded up 365.6% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00449384 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00107412 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014342 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008128 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000543 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 26,722,260 coins and its circulating supply is 24,822,979 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin.

Buying and Selling Helix

Helix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.