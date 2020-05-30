Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002754 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $77.10 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000128 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 376,565,932 coins and its circulating supply is 293,195,726 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.