HorusPay Reaches One Day Volume of $125.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 101.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, HorusPay has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $394,677.25 and approximately $125.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HorusPay alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.03 or 0.02054136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00182923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027390 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.