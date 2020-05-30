HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955,915 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462,009 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.77% of HP worth $190,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research decreased their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

HPQ stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

