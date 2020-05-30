Hubii Network Price Tops $0.0711 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Hubii Network has a market cap of $1.10 million and $372.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.02052005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00183177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027367 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network launched on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.